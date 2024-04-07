H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, praised the humanitarian efforts of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) and its pivotal role in delivering aid to northern Gaza and meeting the needs of civilians in the Strip, during a phone call with José Andrés, the organization's founder.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemned and denounced the Israeli targeting of a car carrying a team from the World Central Kitchen, expressing his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the president of the organisation, the families of the victims, and their countries.

H.H. stressed the importance of protecting the lives of all civilians and that they should not be targets of the ongoing escalation in the region, affirming the UAE's full solidarity with the World Central Kitchen and its team.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his sincere appreciation for the efforts of the organisation and its team, stressing that the UAE is proud of its strong partnership with the organisation to provide the necessary humanitarian response to civilians in northern Gaza.

H.H. added that the UAE has a firm commitment to working with the World Central Kitchen and supporting its humanitarian efforts. He also noted that the UAE is keen to cooperate with all partners in the international community to provide relief to civilians in the Gaza Strip who are suffering from tragic humanitarian conditions, stressing that the important role played by all humanitarian organisations, including the World Central Kitchen, which ‘’should receive all forms of support and assistance.''