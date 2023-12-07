ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed developments in the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and their humanitarian repercussions on a call with António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of strengthening the international community’s efforts to end extremism, tensions, and escalating violence in the region. He also stressed the need to protect all civilian lives.

His Highness also stressed the importance of strengthening the humanitarian response to the needs of the people of Gaza and ensuring the safe and sustainable delivery of relief and medical aid to them.

The Secretary-General said that he sent a letter on the situation in Gaza to the President of the UN Security Council on 6th December 2023 invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter. Article 99 allows the Secretary-General to alert the Council about any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.

His Highness praised the Secretary-General’s efforts and informed him that the UAE will submit a draft resolution in the Security Council to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The resolution will be submitted with the support of the Arab Group and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.