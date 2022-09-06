DUBAI - Highlighting the UAE’s collective commitment to supporting the people of Pakistan during the ongoing crisis, more local humanitarian organisations from across the country have joined the "We Stand Together" initiative that aims to pack and deliver thousands of emergency relief kits to women and children affected by the disaster.

Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber, International Humanitarian City, UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), Sharjah Charity House, International Charity Organisation and Emirates Charitable Association have joined the volunteering initiative launched by Emirates Red Crescent, Dubai Cares and Sharjah Charity International, in close coordination with the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in the UAE.

The community volunteering event will take place simultaneously on Saturday, 10th September 2022 at 9:00 am across three locations in the UAE. In Abu Dhabi, it will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Hall 8; in Dubai at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC),in Expo City Dubai, South Hall; and in Sharjah at Expo Centre Sharjah, Hall 2.

Citizens, expatriates, families, children, seniors and people of determination are encouraged to sign up for the volunteering initiative on volunteers.ae as soon as possible and gather at their preferred venue by 8.00 am before the assembly of the relief kits gets underway. Children will also have the opportunity to write and draw positive messages, which will be placed inside the relief boxes to show solidarity with the people of Pakistan and offer a sense of hope during this time of crisis.

The relief kits will include Food Supplies such as flour, rice, lentils, and oil among other non-perishable items, while the Hygiene Kit will include essential toiletries for women and children such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and soaps to list a few.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, said, "This initiative reflects the solidarity of the UAE leadership and people with those affected by the torrential rains and floods in Pakistan and reinforces its leading role in reducing the humanitarian repercussions of natural disasters on the lives of victims and affected people."

"There is no doubt that the scale of the disaster that has swept Pakistan is large and caused heavy losses in lives and properties, which is why the UAE has strongly intervened since the beginning of the crisis and its relief teams were among the first to reach the most affected areas despite logistical challenges caused by the disaster on the ground," he added.

Al Junaibi said that the ERC will spare no effort to enhance the "We Stand Together" initiative and will work in coordination with its partner organisations from the UAE as well as agencies and associations, to unite our efforts, bring the local community to support the people in Pakistan and to show our utmost solidarity with them, so life can return to normal in the affected areas.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said, "With the deteriorating situation in Pakistan, the lives of millions in the country are at stake. Once again, the UAE community is rushing to provide support to communities in emergency situations. Our joint volunteering initiative with other humanitarian organisations, to deliver relief kits, aims to provide yet another opportunity to the entire UAE community to stand in solidarity with the families of those who have lost everything to this natural catastrophe.

"The UAE’s united efforts in supporting Pakistan during this calamity reflects our leadership’s enduring commitment to offering emergency response to communities that urgently need global assistance. We hope for the country to recover from this crisis at the earliest and wish its people safety and wellbeing."

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Charity International, said, "The UAE has always been a pioneer in supporting the affected peoples. With all our hearts and with all means of support, we affirm our stand by Pakistan in its affliction as a result of severe floods that claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people, including more than 400 children, affected more than 33 million people, and caused severe damage to facilities and property.

"We pledged to support the affected peoples in response to the call of humanity and in accordance with the approach of the UAE and its noble principles and values. Sharjah Charity International announced earlier its participation in the initiative to support the victims of torrential rains and floods in Pakistan."