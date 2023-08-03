MUSCAT, Aug 2The National Centre for Statistics and Information’s (NCSI) data on marriage and divorce cases in 2022 reveals the total number of registered marriages in 2021 stood at 19,294, while in 2022, there were 15,400 marriages, thus a decrease of 20 per cent in marriages in 2022 over 2021.

Between 2017 and 2021, there were 39,400 marriages.

Out of 15,400 documents in 2022, there were 14,127 marriages between Omani citizens and fellow Omanis, while there were 613 between Omani citizens and foreigners.

Muscat Governorate recorded the highest number of marriages, with 3,162 marriage documents.

As for divorce cases, there were 4,160 divorces registered during the same year. Among these, 3,682 cases involved Omani citizens, while there were 208 divorces between Omani citizens and foreigners. Similar to the marriage trend, Muscat Governorate also had the highest number of divorces, with 977 cases. The statistics include marriages from 2017 to 2021. The data reveals fluctuations and growth in the number of marriages over the five-year period.

In 2017, there were 22,284 marriages, and in 2018, it was 20,005. Despite changing societal norms, 2019 saw 18,243 marriages, and 2020 recorded 18,621. Finally, in 2021, there were 19,294 marriages. The statistics offers valuable insights into the cultural and social dynamics influencing significant life choices. One significant factor contributing to the decline is the shifting societal norms and values.

Younger generations in Oman are increasingly embracing modern lifestyles, prioritising education, career advancement, and personal growth over early marriages.

Economic factors also play a crucial role, as rising living costs, jobless rates, and economic uncertainty can deter couples from taking on the financial responsibilities of marriage.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

