RIYADH — A Yemeni government delegation, led by Prime Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, visited the headquarters of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in Riyadh on Wednesday.



During the visit, the Yemeni prime minister was briefed on the Kingdom's humanitarian aid initiatives spanning from 1996 to 2024, reaching out to 171 countries with a total value of $132 billion, including $27 billion specifically directed towards the Yemeni people.



Ahmed Awad discussed the situation with Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah and a panel of center officials. The conversations centered around the progress of relief and humanitarian initiatives spearheaded by Saudi Arabia through the KSrelief to support the people of Yemen, with a focus on strategies to bolster these endeavors.



Dr. Al Rabeeah underscored KSrelief's commitment to easing the plight of the underprivileged, afflicted, and displaced communities in Yemen. He emphasized that this assistance mirrors the Kingdom’s noble humanitarian ethos under the leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. Official development assistance (ODA) accounted for 1.9 percent of the Kingdom's gross national income (GNI) in 2014, surpassing the UN's recommended target for nations to allocate 0.7% of their GNI to ODA.



The meeting showcased the humanitarian endeavors led by KSrelief, encompassing 3,068 projects across 102 nations with a collective value of $7 billion. Within this framework, the center has executed 976 humanitarian projects exceeding $4 billion, spanning critical sectors, including 479 initiatives tailored for women and 478 for children.



Of notable mention were the specialized projects undertaken by KSrelief in Yemen, such as the rehabilitation of war-affected children and child soldiers, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance. “MASAM,” and the artificial limbs program. The meeting also highlighted the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins, applauded internationally for its substantial achievements since its inception in 1990.



The program has performed 61 separation surgeries within the Kingdom over a span of 34 years, evaluating 142 cases from 26 countries, including various cases from Yemen. The meeting shed light on Saudi Arabia’s standing among the leading host countries for refugees. An estimated 1,093,000 refugees reside within the Kingdom, equivalent to 5.26 percent of the population. Among this population are 561,911 refugees from Yemen, 262,573 from Syria, and 269,442 from Myanmar.



The prime minister lauded the significant contributions of KSrelief and its pivotal role in aiding the underprivileged and distressed globally. He conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the Saudi government and its people for the extensive humanitarian, relief, and charitable assistance extended to Yemen, exemplifying the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations.

