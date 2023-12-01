RAFAH — Fourteen ambulances donated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) have crossed the Rafah border heading to the Gaza Strip.



The 14 ambulances are out of 20 scheduled to arrive in the Gaza Strip successively.



The ambulances are loaded with important medical equipment such as vital signs monitoring devices, oxygen cylinders, first aid kits, burn treatment units, beds for transporting patients, splints, bandages, and other necessary supplies.



The aid consignment is part of the Saudi fundraising campaign launched earlier to help the Palestinian people in Gaza.



This also comes within the framework of the humanitarian relief efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia to help the Palestinians during various crises they went through.



Also on Thursday, the 24th Saudi relief plane, operated by KSrelief, arrived at El Arish International Airport in Egypt carrying 31 tons of aid inlcuding, food, shelter and medical supplies meant for the affected people inside the Gaza Strip.

