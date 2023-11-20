EL ARISH — The 12th Saudi relief plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help the Palestinains in the Gaza Strip, arrived at El Arish International Airport Egypt after departing from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh earlier on Sunday.



The plane, which is carrying out 39 tons of various relief items such as food, shelter, and medical supplies, is being prepared to be transported to those affected inside Gaza.



This comes as part of the Saudi fundraising campaign that was launched in order to aid Palestinians.



These efforts and assistance comes also within the framework of Saudi Arabia's historical role in standing with the Palestinians in the different crises they are experiencing.



It is noteworthy that the total donations of the Saudi fundraising campaign to help the Palestinians, operated by KSrelief through the Sahem platform, have so far reached about SR513,579,494, since its launch early last November.

