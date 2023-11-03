DOHA: Qatar witnessed an 11.9 percent monthly increase in the total number of new vehicles registered during September, thePlanning and Statistics Authority (PSA) revealed on Thursday.

Some8,446 new vehicles were registered and the figure wasan annual increase of 0.9 percent, PSA said in its 117thissue of Qatar: Monthly Statisticsbulletin.

The issue highlighted the most important statistical changes that occurred in the country during September 2023 in addition to extracts from the results of the 2020 Census.

Another prominent change was the increase in the total number and values of properties sold at a monthly rate of 1.0 percentand 2.6 percent respectively (compared to August 2023).

Besides, the month witnessed an increase in total deposits and total credit by 2.8 percentand 0.8 percentrespectively (compared to August 2023).

Also, the General Market Index (point) went up by 0.6 percent, while it decreased annually by 19.2 percent (compared to September 2022).

Regarding Vital Statistics, some 2,222 live births were registered during September 2023. Also, an increase in the total Qatari live births by 2.0 percentcompared to the previous month. On the other hand, 217 deaths were recorded during the same period, an increase of 6.4 percentcompared to August 2023.

The Social Security statementsreached QR77mn in September 2023, for 14,421 beneficiaries, recording a monthly decrease of 0.8 percentfor the value of social security and a monthly decrease of 0.5 percent for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

As for the Banking Sector, the Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR702bn during September 2023, an annual increase of 2.1 percentcompared with September 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents, including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained QR953bn during September 2023. The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 1.2 percentcompared to September 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR965bn.

Regarding the data of building permits issued, the total number of permits reached 655 permits during September 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 1.7 percentand an annual decrease of 25.9 percent.

Traffic accident cases without counting the accidents without injuries were 642, showing a monthly decrease of 9.0 percentand an annual decrease of 20.0 percent. Light injuries accounted for most traffic accident cases during the same month, with 93 percent, followed by severe injuries at 5 percent. However, 11 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 2 percentof total traffic accident cases.

As for tourism, the total number of inbound visitors reached about 247,000, recording a monthly decrease of 6.2 percent(compared to August 2023) and recorded an annual increase of 63.7 percent(compared to September 2022). The highest number of visitors was from the GCC countries at 34 percent. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via air made up the highest percentage with 69 percentof the total number of visitors.

