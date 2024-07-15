Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology has initiated a series of measures aimed at boosting employment opportunities within the transport, logistics, communications, and information technology sectors.

These efforts are part of the ministry’s broader strategy to regulate the labour market and foster job creation for Omanis in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

H E Said bin Hamood al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, affirmed that the ministry will completely Omanise certain job roles, across various sectors starting from January 2025 until the end of 2027.

This initiative follows meticulous coordination with the Ministry of Labour to ensure synergy in fulfilling governmental objectives, initiatives, and long-term visions.

The minister highlighted that MTCIT has established annual Omanisation targets extending up to 2040. These targets are subject to ongoing review through meticulously devised plans aimed at achieving predetermined percentages.

In 2024, 20% Omanisation has been set as target in the transport and logistics sector and 31% in the communications and information technology sector.

The ministry’s strategy includes policies designed to Omanise professional roles within the sectors under the ministry over the coming years leading up to 2040.

Key initiatives encompass employment policies tailored for transport, logistics, communications, and information technology sectors.

Additionally, the ministry has outlined specific measures such as setting minimum Omanisation levels relative to sectoral growth, governance of work permits, oversight, inspections, professional proficiency assessments, job titles, wage support, training, and qualification programmes.

H E Mawali said that the Omanisation of jobs aims to replace expatriate-held positions in transport, logistics, communications, and information technology with competent Omani professionals.

“Initial targets for Omanisation in the transport and logistics sector, commencing from 2025, range from 20% to 50%, with a phased increase planned annually until achieving 100%. Targeted roles span maritime, air, and land transport, encompassing administrative, specialised, and support positions, based on comprehensive workforce data analysis.”

In the communications and information technology sector, the ministry aims for Omanisation rates between 50% and 100% by 2026, focusing on specific job categories.

The minister underscored that these initiatives aim to harmonise operational frameworks across transportation, logistics, communications, and information technology sectors in collaboration with sectoral partners.

Furthermore, the ministry is actively advancing a self-employment initiative within these sectors to stimulate job creation for Omanis. This initiative involves linking licensed activities under the ministry with the self-employment registry to facilitate entrepreneurial opportunities.

H E Mawali also pointed out that from 2025, his ministry will implement measures to enhance local value-added contributions from companies, which were awarded ministry projects valued at more than RO3mn.

