1,000 healthcare professionals attend HMC's three-day summit in Qatar

Over 1,000 healthcare professionals convened in Doha this week for the fifth Qatar Summit for Healthcare Management, organised by Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Corporate Quality and Patient Safety Department.The three-day summit, held in partnership with the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management, as well as Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), brought together healthcare professionals and experts from Qatar and the region to discuss and explore the latest findings and innovations in healthcare risk management.Under the theme of 'Navigating Risk in an Evolving Healthcare Landscape,' the conference programme highlighted the challenges and opportunities since the Covid-19 pandemic.Summit co-chairperson Dr Moza al-Ishaq, deputy chief quality officer, Quality, Risk, and Patient Safety, HMC, said: “As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, so do the challenges and opportunities in managing risks effectively. The summit was a convergence of minds dedicated to creating a safer, more secure healthcare environments for each and every one of our patients.”The programme covered topics including diversity in healthcare workforce: risks and opportunities; maximising artificial intelligence to improve patient safety; and major incident preparedness. Additionally, there were two days of educational events held prior to the summit. Speakers included experts from the US and Qatar.Summit co-chair Dr Amal al- Ali, executive director of Quality and Patient Safety PHCC, noted that the entire programme was designed to equip healthcare professionals with the latest learning and information in the field of risk management.