Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>1,000 healthcare profess...
HEALTHCARE

1,000 healthcare professionals attend HMC's three-day summit in Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Under the theme of 'Navigating Risk in an Evolving Healthcare Landscape,' the conference programme highlighted the challenges and opportunities since the Covid-19 pandemic

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 14, 2023
QATARHEALTHCARE
PHOTO
Over 1,000 healthcare professionals convened in Doha this week for the fifth Qatar Summit for Healthcare Management, organised by Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Corporate Quality and Patient Safety Department.
The three-day summit, held in partnership with the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management, as well as Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), brought together healthcare professionals and experts from Qatar and the region to discuss and explore the latest findings and innovations in healthcare risk management.
Under the theme of 'Navigating Risk in an Evolving Healthcare Landscape,' the conference programme highlighted the challenges and opportunities since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Summit co-chairperson Dr Moza al-Ishaq, deputy chief quality officer, Quality, Risk, and Patient Safety, HMC, said: “As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, so do the challenges and opportunities in managing risks effectively. The summit was a convergence of minds dedicated to creating a safer, more secure healthcare environments for each and every one of our patients.”
The programme covered topics including diversity in healthcare workforce: risks and opportunities; maximising artificial intelligence to improve patient safety; and major incident preparedness. Additionally, there were two days of educational events held prior to the summit. Speakers included experts from the US and Qatar.
Summit co-chair Dr Amal al- Ali, executive director of Quality and Patient Safety PHCC, noted that the entire programme was designed to equip healthcare professionals with the latest learning and information in the field of risk management.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Qatar banking sector assets reach $532bln in October

Qatar banking sector assets reach $532bln in October
Qatar banking sector assets reach $532bln in October
MILITARY

Qatar, Kazakhstan sign military cooperation pact

Qatar, Kazakhstan sign military cooperation pact
Qatar, Kazakhstan sign military cooperation pact
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed
INTEREST RATE

Qatar Central Bank maintains its current interest rates

Qatar Central Bank maintains its current interest rates
Qatar Central Bank maintains its current interest rates
INFLATION

Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%

Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%
Saudi inflation in November rises slightly to 1.7%
REAL ESTATE

First phase of Qatar Real Estate Platform launched

First phase of Qatar Real Estate Platform launched
First phase of Qatar Real Estate Platform launched
FINANCIAL SERVICES

PayLater to revolutionise how shoppers pay in Qatar with BNPL solution

PayLater to revolutionise how shoppers pay in Qatar with BNPL solution
PayLater to revolutionise how shoppers pay in Qatar with BNPL solution
IMMIGRATION

Kuwait signals end to expats family visa ban

Kuwait signals end to expats family visa ban
Kuwait signals end to expats family visa ban
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi is the world’s newest billionaire haven: Bloomberg

2.

UAE Consensus: Global Stocktake draft text accepted at COP28

3.

Fitch holds ‘neutral’ rating for Islamic banks in UAE, Saudi Arabia

4.

COP28: New draft text on climate deal published; calls for transitioning away from fossil fuels

5.

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla to buy Mayfair mansion in London for $173mln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar: Aamal Medical, Radar Healthcare partner for incident reporting system

2

HMC’s national accident injury database helps improve care: Qatar

3

WCM-Q hosts first alumni-run healthcare conference: Qatar

4

Vodafone Qatar launches health, safety awareness campaign for employees

5

Qatar promotes population’s health, well-being to achieve QNV 2030: Health Minister

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts
VIDEO: DP World's 2024 shipping expansion plans, green transition efforts

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

CLIMATE CHANGE

After UAE Consensus on Global Stocktake, Azerbaijan’s COP29 to focus on climate finance

After UAE Consensus on Global Stocktake, Azerbaijan’s COP29 to focus on climate finance
After UAE Consensus on Global Stocktake, Azerbaijan’s COP29 to focus on climate finance
CLIMATE CHANGE

Dubai-listed Tabreed announces $163mln green revolving credit facility

EMPLOYMENT

Job loss insurance: UAE to start imposing fines, work permit ban for uninsured

M&A

Middle East and Africa deal activity falls 26% on geopolitical tensions

LATEST NEWS
1

IEA raises 2024 oil demand growth forecast despite economic gloom

2

Asian currencies, stocks jump after Fed signals policy pivot next year

3

Gold rises as Fed rate-cut prospects dent dollar, yields

4

ABN Amro buys loss-making online brokerage Bux

5

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rise on dovish Fed

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds