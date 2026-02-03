India-based Vedanta Limited, a leading global producer of metals, oil & gas, power and technology as well as critical minerals, has reported a record third-quarter profit helped by higher production across key businesses and improved margins.

The diversified natural resources group said profit after tax rose 60% year-on-year to $0.9 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, while revenue climbed 19% to a record $5.2 billion.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 34% from a year earlier to $1.7 billion, with margins expanding by 629 basis points to 41%, the company said in a statement.

Vedanta’s net debt-to-ebitda ratio improved to 1.23 times from 1.4 times a year earlier, while return on capital employed rose to 27%, up 296 basis points.

During the quarter, the Indian company’s aluminium business posted its highest-ever quarterly production at 620,000 tonnes, while alumina output jumped 57% to a record 794,000 tonnes.

Zinc India reported its highest third-quarter mined metal production at 276,000 tonnes, with refined metal output rising 4% to 270,000 tonnes. Zinc India’s cost of production fell 10% year-on-year to $940 per tonne, its lowest third-quarter level in five years.

The company said it invested $1.3 billion in growth capital expenditure in the first nine months of fiscal 2026.

Vedanta also said it received approval from India’s National Company Law Tribunal for its proposed demerger, a move aimed at unlocking long-term value.

On the solid performance, Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said recent credit rating reaffirmations and outlook upgrades reflected confidence in the company’s growth plans.

"This has been a remarkable quarter for Vedanta. The reaffirmation of our AA credit rating by CRISIL and ICRA following the NCLT demerger order, along with upgrades in VRL credit rating outlook from Stable to Positive by S&P, Moody’s & Fitch Ratings, underscore the market confidence in Vedanta’s growth trajectory."

"We are now entering an exciting phase of growth and value unlocking, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders. Vedanta shares have delivered a total shareholder return of about 30% during the quarter, the company said, outperforming India’s benchmark Nifty index," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

