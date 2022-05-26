ABU DHABI: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity over the victims of floods that swept through the Republic of India and the Republic of Bangladesh, causing severe damage, and resulting in dozens killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments and people of India and Bangladesh, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.