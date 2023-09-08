Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi’s posters have lined the streets of India’s capital city New Delhi, catching the attention of residents and visitors to the city. The visual campaign featuring the astronaut, who returned from a historic space mission earlier this week, has been prominently displayed at key locations in the heart of the city.

This comes as New Delhi prepares to host the 18th edition of the G20 summit, starting this Friday. The G20 summit is an annual gathering of the world’s most influential leaders from 19 countries and the European Union. This year’s event will bring together global leaders to discuss critical issues including economic cooperation and climate change.

The campaign, helmed by the UAE-headquartered Burjeel Holdings, celebrated Al Neyadi’s achievements which is a milestone in UAE’s ambitious space programme. In a statement, the group said it was committed to promoting innovation in science and healthcare. “We are proud to honour his achievements through this tribute, which serve as a symbol of the strong bond between the UAE and India,” read the statement.

Sultan AlNeyadi splashed down off the coast of Florida on Monday after spending over six months at the International Space Station (ISS). It is now the Arab world’s longest space mission, and he became the first Arab to perform a spacewalk. Jubilant celebrations and programmes have marked his return to earth.

Bridges in Abu Dhabi lit up with special lights while schools around the country conducted various celebratory programs. UAE leaders took to social media to speak of their pride and joy at being able to spearhead the program.

AlNeyadi will spend at least 2 weeks doing rehabilitation and physiotherapy to get his muscles used to gravity. After that, he is expected to return to the UAE to a hero’s welcome.

