Indian shares opened higher on Friday, led by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys after the top two information technology companies posted upbeat results.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 added 0.45% to 21,745 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.46% to 72,048.91, as of 9:18 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)