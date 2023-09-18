PHOTO
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled down 0.89% at 11,363.64, falling for the second straight session. * Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and Hayleys PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, declining by 2.30% and 2.28%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 26million shares from 36.8 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover fell to 659.8 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.03 million) from 784.1 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 39.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 655.5 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 324.2500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Reuters