Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in industrials and financial stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled 0.25% lower at 10,557.28, snapping a nine-session winning streak * Expolanka Holdings and Malwatte Valley Plantations were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 0.7% and 14.2%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 28.7 million shares from 27.3 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 711.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.3 million) from 572.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 143.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 595.9 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 312.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

