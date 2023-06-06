June 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by industrials and communication services stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.23% at 8,746.45, snapping four straight session of gains.

* Sri Lanka will slash the price of 60 essential drugs by 16% from June 15, the health minister said on Tuesday, as the country sees a glimmer of relief from its worst financial crisis in decades.

* Helped by a stronger currency, the island country will also begin rolling back import restrictions on 300-400 items from this week, as per a statement from the finance ministry which gave no further details.

* On the CSE All Share index, Expolanka Holdings Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top losers, falling 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

* Trading volume fell to 25.1 million shares from 31.4 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 482.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.66 million) from 710.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 29.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 471.5 million rupees, the data showed.

($1 = 290.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Sohini Goswami)




