Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, as losses in industrial and consumer discretionary sectors outweighed gains in consumer staples stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled down 1.01% at 11,248.50, falling for a third straight session. * Cargills (Ceylon) Plc and ACL Cables Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, declining 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 31.8million shares from 26 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 900.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.8 million) from 659.8 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 38.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 867 million rupees, data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 324.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)



