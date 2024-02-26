Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled 0.41% lower at 10,612.17. * John Keells Holdings and C T Holdings were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.1% and 3.5%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 43.5 million shares from 31 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 1.66 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.3 million) from 1.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 213.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.55 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 310.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2024