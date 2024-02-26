PHOTO
Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled 0.41% lower at 10,612.17. * John Keells Holdings and C T Holdings were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.1% and 3.5%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 43.5 million shares from 31 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 1.66 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.3 million) from 1.47 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 213.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.55 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 310.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)