Sri Lankan shares end higher on Monday, helped by financial stocks.

* The first meeting on debt restructuring for debt-ridden Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday at 1100 GMT, the Japanese Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

* The meeting will be followed by a gathering of the financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations, to be hosted by Japan, later this week.

* The CSE All Share index settled 1.09% higher at 8,926.58 on Monday.

* Expolanka Holdings Plc and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 2.4% and 4.7%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 46.6 million shares from 12.7 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 885.2 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.79 million) from 252.4 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 22.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 864.5 million rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 317.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)



