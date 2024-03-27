Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in financials and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.87% at 11,434.49.

* Ceylinco Insurance PLC and LOLC Finance PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share index, rising 13.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 88.9 million shares from 80.7 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.89 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.3 million) from 2.43 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 45.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.86 billion rupees, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 300.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)




