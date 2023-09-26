Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled up 0.28% at 11,248.16. * Sri Lanka's cabinet approved a $200 million loan from the Asian Development Bank on Tuesday as it focuses on rebuilding its crisis-hit economy. * C T Holdings PLC and LOLC Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 11.15% and 1.2%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 29.3million shares from 22.8 million shares in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover rose to 943 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.91 million) from 550 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 113.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 831.1 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru)



