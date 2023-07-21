Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in consumer staples and communication services stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 0.72% at 11,106.54, extending gains for the 15th straight session, its longest winning streak since December 2020.

* Sri Lanka Telecom and Sampath Bank were the top gainers on the index, rising 3.54% and 5.19% respectively.

* Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation slowed to 10.8% year-on-year in June from 22.1% in May, helped by a sharp moderation in food price rises, the statistics department said on Friday.

* India and Sri Lanka said that they had agreed to improve economic ties by increasing cooperation in renewable energy and studying the feasibility of building an oil pipeline and a land bridge between the two countries.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 117.4 million shares from 156.5 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 3.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10 million) from 4.17 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 145.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.17 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.428 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)



