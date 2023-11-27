Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in communication services and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.45% at 10,480.02.

* Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and John Keells Holdings Plc were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 1.94% and 1.20%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 19.8 million shares from 20.1 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 579.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.77 million) from 430.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 65.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 568 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)




