Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, pulled down by financials and industrials stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.01% lower at 10,687.99.

* Senkadagala Finance PLC and Sri Lanka Telecom PLC were the top drags on the index, down 21.1% and 1.8%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 14.2 million shares from 28.3 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 396.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.21 million) from 659.6 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 36.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 385.7 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 327.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



