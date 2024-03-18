Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by industrial and consumer discretionary stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.14% lower at 11,320.85.

* LOLC Finance Plc and Royal Ceramics Lanka Plc were the top losers on the index, down 1.8% and 6%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index fell to 69.7 million shares from 76.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $4.3 million) from 1.62 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 59.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.28 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 304.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



