Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by financials and consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.24% lower at 11,234.80.

* LOLC Finance and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka were the top losers on the index, down 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 54.3 million shares from 44.9 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 1.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.3 million) from 1.51 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 243.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.18 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 302.4000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)



