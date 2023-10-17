Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in financial and industrial shares.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.69% at 10,647.33.

* John Keells Holdings PLC and Sampath Bank PLC were the top losers on the CSE, falling 1.6% and 3.5%, respectively.

* Trading volume rose to 31.5 million shares from 31.1 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 994.2 million rupees ($3.07 million) from 1.15 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 339.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 654.9 million rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 324.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



