Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by losses in consumer staples stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled down 0.19% at 11,403.92.

* For the week, the index fell 1.66%.

* C T Holdings PLC and Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 13.04% and 3.61%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 129.4 million shares from 133.9 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover fell to 4.18 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12.92 million) from 4.65 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 285.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.90 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 323.499 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



