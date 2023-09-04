Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, aided by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All Share index settled up 1.96% at 11,374.64.

* John Keells Holdings PLC and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.9% and 5.54%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 136 million shares from 52.7 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 3.33 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($10.43 million) from 1.84 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 1.04 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.28 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 319.256 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)



