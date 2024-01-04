PHOTO
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled up 0.23% at 10,740.03. * Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.1% and 1.4%, respectively. * Trading volume on the index rose to 43.8 million shares from 29.8 million in the previous session. * The equity market's turnover fell to 627.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.95 million) from 768.9 million in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 122.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 553 million rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 322.5000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Aleef Jahan; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )