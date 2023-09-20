Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in consumer staples and financial stocks. * The CSE All Share index settled 0.23% up at 11,274.33, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses. * Ceylon Beverage Holdings and Swadeshi Industrial Works were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 24.9% and 21.3%, respectively. * Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 35.3 million shares from 31.8 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 1.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.40 million) from 900.2 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. * Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 80.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.09 billion rupees, the data showed. * For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 324.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



