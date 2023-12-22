Sri Lankan shares fell on Friday in their last full trading week of the year and posted a second straight week of declines, dragged by consumer staples and communication services stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index settled 0.17% lower at 10,605.60, and was down 1.27% for the week.

* Cargills (Ceylon) and Ceylon Tobacco were the top losers on the index, down 2.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

* Trading volume on the index rose to 128.5 million shares from 19.6 million shares in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 4.72 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($14.5 million) from 1.24 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 385.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.56 billion rupees, the data showed.

* The Sri Lankan stock market will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 325.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)



