Pakistan's fiscal deficit is expected to decline in fiscal year 2024 from the previous year's 7.9% of gross domestic product (GDP), the government said in an economic report on Wednesday.

The government also said the current account deficit will remain within a sustainable limit and that Pakistan was gearing towards achieving a "higher growth" of 3.5% in fiscal year 2024. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad, Writing by Shivam Patel, Editing by Andrew Heavens)