ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema has met with a delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB), highlighting the alignment between EIB's investment priorities in climate resilience, water, energy, and transport with Pakistan's developmental needs.

The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported that the EIB delegation expressed particular interest in projects focused on enhancing road infrastructure and water management in Pakistan, particularly in flood-affected regions.

Pakistan presented a list of 12 potential projects for co-financing with EIB and remains optimistic that the EIB will consider funding some of these projects to support Pakistan's development agenda.

The EIB's regional head responded favourably, indicating that they would discuss these projects with senior officials at headquarters to explore potential funding opportunities.