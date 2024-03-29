PHOTO
Pakistan's central bank's foreign exchange reserves stood at $8.084 billion on March 27, the government said in its monthly economic outlook released on Friday. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam, writing by Sakshi Dayal)
