NEW DELHI - New Delhi city authorities will start impounding bike taxis of all companies such as Uber and local rival Ola if they do not cease operations in line with a court order backing a ban on them, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

India's top court on Monday backed the city government's ban on bike taxis in a setback for U.S. ride-hailing company Uber which had legally challenged authorities to continue offering the services.

The government has argued that bike taxis violate local city laws, while Uber argued the ban hurts the livelihoods of its riders.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely)