Indian equity benchmarks advanced on Tuesday, helped by gains in metal stocks on higher global aluminium prices and an earnings-led rally in pharma shares.

The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.2% at 22,985.75 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.1% to 75,475.32 points, as of 11:10 a.m. IST.

Ten out of the 13 major sectoral indexes were trading in green.

State-run National Aluminium (NALCO) and Hindalco rose 2% and 1.6%, respectively, leading gains among metal stocks, which advanced 0.6%.

The metals sub-index was among the top sectoral gainers, helped by a rise in aluminium and copper prices.

NALCO reported fourth-quarter profit above estimates, helped by lower costs of key raw materials, including thermal coal and bauxite.

Meanwhile, volatility in shares continued to hover near two-year highs due to nervousness around the outcome of the general elections. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to return to power, there is some uncertainty over the margin of victory.

India's weeks-long election ends on Saturday and the votes will be counted on June 4. "On the earnings front most of the results that have come in are either better-than-expected results like NALCO's or in line with expectations. Hence, the outcome of general elections on June 4 would be key to market move this week alongside Tata Steel earnings expected tomorrow," Anita Gandhi, founder and head of institution at Arihant Capital Markets, said.

Pharma company Divi's Laboratories, the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, added 2.8% in a post-results rally.

Divi's and Natco Pharma, which jumped 3.4% on strong results, drove the Nifty pharma index up 0.5%.

Sumitomo Chemicals India and agri products maker Jubilant Industries gained 8% and 5%, respectively, on quarterly profit rise.

