Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump for a "historic election victory" Wednesday, adding that he was looking forward to working with the vote frontrunner.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration," he added.

"Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

Trump and Hindu-nationalist Modi enjoy warm relations, and Trump also has a sizable following among right-wing groups in India, who see him as a kindred spirit aligned with their hostility towards Muslims.

The pair heaped praise on each other in a joint appearance at a stadium in Houston in 2019, touting a close, personal alliance in front of tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.

Modi hosted Trump at an even bigger rally in his home state of Gujarat the following year before an estimated 100,000 supporters.

Trump last month praised the Indian leader in a podcast with millions of subscribers hosted by stand-up comedian Andrew Schultz.

"He's a friend of mine," Trump said. "On the outside he looks like he's your father. He's the nicest. Total killer."