NEW DELHI-- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked on Tuesday people of the northern state of Haryana for giving his party mandate to rule the state for third consecutive term in a row and congratulated Omar Abdullah for winning Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. "Heartfelt gratitude to Haryana! I salute the people of Haryana for giving a clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party once again," Modi said in official X account.

"This is the victory of the politics of development and good governance. I assure the people here that we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill their aspirations," Modi added. As per the latest updates from the Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party led by Modi won 48 out of total 90 seats in Haryana enabling the party to form the government on its own.

The opposition Indian National Congress bagged 37 seats in polls while Indian National Lok Dal got three seats and three independent candidates also managed to win. In a related development, Modi congratulated Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after the party won 42 out of 90 seats.

The Indian National Congress which is in alliance with JKNC got six seats enabling them to stake claim to form the government. "I would like to compliment JKNC for their commendable performance in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections," Modi said. In response to Modi's message, Omar Abdullah said: "Thank you very much for your message of congratulations. We look forward to a constructive relationship in the true spirit of federalism so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir may benefit from continued development and good governance."

Despite claims of BJP leaders of sweeping victory in the state they managed to win just 29 seats. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party won three seats while Jammu and Kashmir People Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Aam Aadmi Party bagged one seat each and seven independent candidates won in the polls. Counting of votes and declaration of results of Assembly Elections held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir starting from September 18 and ending on October first and on October 5 in Haryana came today giving majority in Haryana to the ruling BJP.

In Jammu and Kashmir to the opposition National Conference and Congress alliance got the majority of seats.

