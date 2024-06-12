(Adds details throughout)

NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output grew at a better-than-expected rate of 5% year-on-year in April, on the back of a pick-up in electricity generation and mining activity, government data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated a growth of 4.6%. Industrial output grew 4.9% in March, and has now been revised to 5.4%.

Electricity generation was up 10.2%, against a 1.1% drop a year ago. Mining activity increased by 6.7%, compared with a 5.1% rise last year, the data showed.

However, manufacturing output in April rose 3.9% year-on-year, slower than the 5.5% growth in the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Varun H K)



