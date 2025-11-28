India's economy grew 8.2% year-on-year in July-September, accelerating from the 7.8% growth reported in the previous quarter, as strong consumer spending and manufacturing remained key drivers amid global trade uncertainties.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 7.3% expansion for the quarter ended September, a period when the U.S. imposed an additional 25% punitive tariff on Indian exports, raising the total levy to 50%.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Jacqueline Wong)