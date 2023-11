Indian ed-tech firm Byju's is in advanced talks to sell its U.S.-based kids' digital reading platform Epic! Creations for about $400 million to private equity fund Joffre Capital, seeking funds to ease its financial pressures, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru)

