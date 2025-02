Shares of Indian pharmaceutical companies slid 2.2% on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he intends to impose tariffs in the range of 25% on pharma imports.

Sun Pharma and Dr Reddy's fell 2% and 3.4%, respectively, while Aurobindo Pharma tumbled 6%.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)