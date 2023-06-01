Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has welcomed his second child with wife Shloka.

The couple had their first child, Prithvi Akash Ambani, in December 2020.

Dhanraj Nathwani, who is a friend of Akash and his siblings, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the baby girl.

An entire entourage of cars with the Ambani family members landed at the hospital in Mumbai where Shloka delivered the baby. A viral video shared on social media shows them leaving the hospital surrounded by police vehicles.

Shloka's pregnancy was announced at the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April, which was a star-studded event.

Last year, Akash's sister Isha delivered twin babies. Akash and Isha are twins themselves, followed by their younger brother Anant, who got engaged to Radhika Merchant in January 2023.

