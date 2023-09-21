BENGALURU: India's aviation regulator said on Thursday it suspended Tata Group-owned Air India's chief of flight safety for a month after it found some lapses in the accident prevention work conducted by the airline.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said an internal audit found deficiencies in the availability of necessary technical manpower as per flight safety manual, among other relevant rules.

Some of the checks claimed to be done by Air India were not carried out as per regulatory requirements, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Writing by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)