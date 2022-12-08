The UAE has become a very popular global destination among travellers, especially from India, during this festive season, said a new survey.

According to analytics released by Sabre Corporation, the largest global distribution systems provider for air bookings in North America, India to UAE is the 10th busiest corridor globally for bookings during the festival season by families.

India was Dubai airport’s top country destination in terms of traffic volume, recording 6.8 million passengers in the first nine months of the year.

Similarly, Dubai is also ranked very high as a tourism destination for Indian tourists, especially families, during the festival season.

As per the statistics released by the Department of Economy and Tourism Dubai, 1.24 million Indian tourists visited the emirate in the first nine months of 2022, the highest among all foreign nationalities.

During winter, tourists from around the world flock to Dubai to enjoy its pleasant weather and shopping bargains during the Dubai Shopping Festival. During this period, economic activity also peaks in the emirate.

Top 10 festive travel destinations globally

Here are most booked top 10 trips global travellers are taking this festive season:

10th Place: India to UAE

9th Place: Canada to Mexico

8th Place: South Korea to Thailand

7th Place: US to Jamaica

6th Place: UK to US

5th Place: South Korea to Vietnam

4th Place: US to Dominican Republic

3rd Place: Canada to US

2nd Place: South Korea to Japan

1st Place: US to Mexico

“With eased travel restrictions, affordable accommodation options and short travel times between the two countries, the UAE is a popular destination for Indian travellers looking to spend time with their partners and family,” the US company Sabre Corp. said.

“Family travellers globally are increasingly opting to travel to the UAE, whereas Thailand is a popular destination for those travelling as a couple,” it added.

