India is expected to lead in terms of global trunk/transmission pipeline length additions for planned and announced projects, contributing around 20% of the global planned and announced pipeline additions by 2026, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

India is set to have a planned pipeline length of 23,839 km and an announced pipeline length of 5,095 km by 2026, stated GlobalData in its latest report, 'Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx).'

"Kandla-Gorakhpur is the largest upcoming pipeline project in India with a length of 2,809 km. Expected to start operations in 2024, the pipeline project would serve Liquified Petroleum Gas bottling facilities in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh to meet rising demand for the commodity," explained Sudarshini Ennelli, the Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData.

As per the report, China ranks second globally in terms of transmission pipeline length additions, with a planned and announced pipeline length of 17,810 km by 2026.

The Xinjiang–Guangdong–Zhejiang SNG gas pipeline is the longest upcoming pipeline project during 2022 to 2026 with a proposed length of 8,972 km. Expected to start operations in 2026, the pipeline will help China meet its ever-growing demand for natural gas.

According to Ennelli, the US stands third globally with a planned and announced trunk pipeline length of 12,305 km by 2026.

"The Seahorse oil pipeline is the longest upcoming pipeline in the country and is slated to begin operations in 2026. The 1,127 km length-pipeline would run from Cushing, Oklahoma, to a refinery in St. James, Louisiana. It would also supply crude oil to a liquid storage terminal planned near the Mississippi river for exports to international markets," she added

