NEW DELHI- The Indian government has set a price band for Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) of 902 to 949 Indian rupees ($11.77 to $12.39) per share, a source directly involved with the IPO told Reuters.

The government is looking to sell a 3.5% stake in the state-owned insurance behemoth in the largest IPO in the country though New Delhi halved its fundraising goal for the IPO to 300 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) after feedback on valuation from investors, a government source told Reuters last week.

The sale is set to open on May 2 for anchor investors and for subscription on May 4 and close on May 9, the source involved in the IPO said.

Employees and retail investors will be given a discount of 45 rupees while LIC policyholders will be offered a discount of 60 rupees, the source added.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

After a reservation for policyholders and shareholders, the remaining shares will be allocated in the ratio of 50% to qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 35% for retail and 15% for non-institutional investors.

Out of the QIB's portion, around 60% will be reserved for anchor investors, the source said.

Life Insurance Corporation is likely to file a preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday, two other sources directly involved with the process told Reuters earlier on Tuesday.

LIC management and investment bankers will embark on road shows in six cities across India - Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolkata - where they will meet potential investors and analysts starting on Wednesday, one of the sources said.

The road shows are likely to be concluded by the end of this week. In the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, physical road shows had come to a grinding halt but now with infections down, management has decided to re-start the process.

Online road shows covering investors across other regions will also continue, the source added.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi; Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)