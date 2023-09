NEW DELHI - India and Saudi Arabia are likely to sign an energy cooperation memorandum of understanding after a luncheon meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The pact will focus on cooperation in energy efficiency, renewable energy, hydrogen and grid interconnection between the countries, the source said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)